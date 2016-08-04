BRIEF-Shoretel posts Q4 adj shr $0.05, sees Q1 rev $86-92 mln

Aug 4 Shoretel Inc

* Shoretel reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.6 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $92 million

* Shoretel inc says q1 gaap total gross margin is expected to be in range of 61 percent to 62 percent

* Q1 revenue view $89.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S