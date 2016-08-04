BRIEF-Shoretel posts Q4 adj shr $0.05, sees Q1 rev $86-92 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Shoretel Inc
* Shoretel reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.6 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $92 million
* Shoretel inc says q1 gaap total gross margin is expected to be in range of 61 percent to 62 percent
* Q1 revenue view $89.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer