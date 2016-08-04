版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Organovo Q1 loss per share $0.09

Aug 4 Organovo Announces Fiscal First

* Quarter 2017 results; company affirms full-year fiscal 2017 and long-range outlook

* Q1 revenue $900,000

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Affirmed fy 2017 outlook for total revenue, net cash utilization, initiation of commercial contracting for kidney tissue product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐