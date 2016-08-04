BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics qtrly net loss of $6.9 mln vs net loss of $3 mln in Q2 2015

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Intellia Therapeutics Inc
* Intellia therapeutics reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Collaboration revenue was $4.2 million in q2 2016, compared to $1.4 million in same period of 2015
* Qtrly net loss of $6.9 million versus net loss of $3 million in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer