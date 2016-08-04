版本:
BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics qtrly net loss of $6.9 mln vs net loss of $3 mln in Q2 2015

Aug 4 Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Intellia therapeutics reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Collaboration revenue was $4.2 million in q2 2016, compared to $1.4 million in same period of 2015

* Qtrly net loss of $6.9 million versus net loss of $3 million in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

