BRIEF-Atlassian Q4 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Atlassian Corporation Plc
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $132 million to $134 million
* Atlassian announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $127.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $124.3 million
* Fy net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of approximately $0.18 to $0.16
* Sees q1 2017 ifrs loss per share about $0.04; sees q1 non-ifrs earnings per share about $0.07
* Total fy revenue is expected to be in range of $592 million to $602 million
* Q1 revenue view $132.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $451.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer