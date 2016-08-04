版本:
BRIEF-GlycoMimetics reports qtrly loss per share of $0.41

Aug 4 GlycoMimetics Inc

* GlycoMimetics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

