BRIEF-Imperva Inc. Q2 loss per share $0.77

Aug 4 Imperva Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $62 million to $64 million

* Q2 revenue $57.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.78 to $0.82 excluding items

* Imperva announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.23 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $248.6 million to $250.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.14 to $0.18 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Imperva board commences review of strategic alternatives

* Retained qatalyst partners as financial advisor and fenwick & west as legal advisor to assist in process

* Q3 revenue view $71.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $71.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $276.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S