BRIEF-Amber Road Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Amber Road Inc
* Amber Road announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $18.5 million to $19.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.49 to $0.56
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $18.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.8 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.56, revenue view $73.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $19.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 Non-GAAP revenue $72.5 million to $74.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer