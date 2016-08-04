版本:
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Amber Road Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Aug 4 Amber Road Inc

* Amber Road announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $18.5 million to $19.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.49 to $0.56

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $18.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.8 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.56, revenue view $73.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $19.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 Non-GAAP revenue $72.5 million to $74.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

