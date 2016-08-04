版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-FBL Financial Group Q2 earnings per share $0.97

Aug 4 FBL Financial Group Inc

* FBL Financial Group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.02

* Says premiums and product charges for Q2 of 2016 totaled $78.6 million compared to $77.2 million in Q2 of 2015

* Says net investment income in Q2 of 2016 totaled $100.7 million compared to $97.5 million in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐