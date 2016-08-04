BRIEF-Ducommun Q2 earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ducommun Inc
* Q2 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.5 million
* Ducommun reports results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ducommun says company's firm backlog as of July 2, 2016 was $537 million, which decreased $26 million sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer