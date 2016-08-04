BRIEF-Paramount Group Q2 core FFO per share $0.23

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Paramount Group Inc
* Paramount announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.25
* Q2 core FFO per share $0.23
* Paramount Group says is raising its estimated core ffo guidance for 2016 to a range of $0.81 to $0.85 per diluted share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer