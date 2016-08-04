BRIEF-Immersion Corp. Q2 revenue fell 52 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Immersion Corp
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $55 million to $65 million
* Q2 revenue view $11.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Immersion Corp. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue fell 52 percent to $7.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer