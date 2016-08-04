版本:
BRIEF-Immersion Corp. Q2 revenue fell 52 pct

Aug 4 Immersion Corp

* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $55 million to $65 million

* Q2 revenue view $11.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Immersion Corp. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 52 percent to $7.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

