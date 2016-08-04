版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Display and Tianma Micro-Electronics sign OLED patent license deal

Aug 4 Press Release

* Universal Display and Tianma Micro-Electronics enter into long-term OLED patent license and supplemental material purchase agreements

* Universal Display Corp says agreements run for five years

* Universal Display Corp says tianma is also increasing its OLED investments to ramp up capacity for commercial mass production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐