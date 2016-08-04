BRIEF-CafePress reports Q2 revenue of $19.8 million

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 CafePress Inc
* CafePress reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $19.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer