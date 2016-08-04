版本:
BRIEF-CafePress reports Q2 revenue of $19.8 million

Aug 4 CafePress Inc

* CafePress reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $19.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

