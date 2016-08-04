BRIEF-Jamba Inc. Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.16

Aug 4 Jamba Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $21.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jamba, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q2 same store sales rose 5.7 percent

* Sees fy total revenues of $80-$82 million