BRIEF-Fluor Q2 end backlog $47.3 bln, Q2 EPS $0.72

Aug 4 Fluor Corp

* Fluor reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $4.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.73 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says consolidated ending backlog of $47.3 billion at quarter-end compares to $41.6 billion a year ago

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new awards $6.43 billion versus $4.27 billion

* Qtrly revenue $4.86 billion versus $4.81 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $4.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S