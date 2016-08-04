版本:
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-ChannelAdvisor Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.26

Aug 4 ChannelAdvisor Corp

* ChannelAdvisor announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $27.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $27 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Channeladvisor corp sees fy total revenue between $112.0 million and $113.5 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $113.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ChannelAdvisor corp sees q3 total revenue between $27.0 million and $27.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $27.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

