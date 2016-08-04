BRIEF-ChannelAdvisor Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 ChannelAdvisor Corp
* ChannelAdvisor announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $27.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $27 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Channeladvisor corp sees fy total revenue between $112.0 million and $113.5 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $113.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ChannelAdvisor corp sees q3 total revenue between $27.0 million and $27.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $27.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer