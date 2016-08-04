BRIEF-Ladder Capital Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 4 Ladder Capital Corp

* Ladder Capital Corp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $27.4 million, compared to $31.8 million