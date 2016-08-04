BRIEF-Ladder Capital Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ladder Capital Corp
* Ladder Capital Corp reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $27.4 million, compared to $31.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer