BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.63

Aug 5 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

