BRIEF-Trovagene reports Q2 loss per share $0.34

Aug 4 Trovagene Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.34

* Trovagene reports second quarter 2016 financial results and accomplishments

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

