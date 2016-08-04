版本:
BRIEF-Forest City reports Q2 operating FFO per share $0.37

Aug 4 Forest City

* Quarter and year-to-date results

* Q2 revenue $226 million versus $232.7 million

* Q2 FFO per share $0.36

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

