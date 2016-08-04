BRIEF-Weight Watchers reports Q2 EPS $0.46

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Weight Watchers International Inc
* Weight watchers announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.05
* Q2 revenue $310 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.3 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer