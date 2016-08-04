版本:
BRIEF-Weight Watchers reports Q2 EPS $0.46

Aug 4 Weight Watchers International Inc

* Weight watchers announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.05

* Q2 revenue $310 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.3 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

