BRIEF-Intermolecular sees Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.12

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Intermolecular Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.08
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.12
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $9.5 million to $10 million
* Intermolecular announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $11.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer