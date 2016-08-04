版本:
BRIEF-Intermolecular sees Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.12

Aug 4 Intermolecular Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.12

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $9.5 million to $10 million

* Intermolecular announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $11.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

