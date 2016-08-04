BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas reports Q2 adj earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.78
* Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says northern continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15% compared to 2015 production levels
* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says full year capital expenditures to total between $60 and $70 million
* Q2 revenue view $55.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $88.9 million in q2 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $32 million versus $40.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer