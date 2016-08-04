BRIEF-Alamo Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.92

Aug 4 Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo Group announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $211.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "do not see much strengthening in alamo's sales in second half of 2016"

* "cautiously optimistic that our european markets will show some improvement in second half of 2016 as situation stabilizes"