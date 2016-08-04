BRIEF-Alamo Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.92

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Alamo Group Inc
* Alamo Group announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 sales $211.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.92
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "do not see much strengthening in alamo's sales in second half of 2016"
* "cautiously optimistic that our european markets will show some improvement in second half of 2016 as situation stabilizes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer