BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels sees 2016 loss per share $0.30 to $0.37

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Aspen Aerogels Inc
* Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent business highlights
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $117 million to $125 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $0.30 to $0.37
* Q2 revenue $27.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $31 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $122.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer