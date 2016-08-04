BRIEF-Monogram Residential sees 2016 AFFO earnings per share $0.35-$0.38

Aug 4 Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram Residential Trust announces second quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 outlook

* Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to $68.6 million

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $67.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc sees fy 2016 FFO per share $0.31 to $0.34

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $0.34 to $0.37

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc sees fy 2016 affo earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $273.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: