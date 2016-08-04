版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

Aug 4 Ashford Inc

* Ashford reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.71

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 revenue $18.2 million

* At end of q2 2016, company had approximately $6.1 billion of assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐