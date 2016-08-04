版本:
BRIEF-Universal Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.40

Aug 4 Universal Corp

* Universal Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $295.5 million

* Anticipate that fiscal year 2017 will develop similarly to past several fiscal years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

