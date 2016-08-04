BRIEF-Universal Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.40

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Universal Corp
* Universal Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $295.5 million
* Anticipate that fiscal year 2017 will develop similarly to past several fiscal years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer