BRIEF-Invesco Mortgage Capital reports Q2 core earnings per share $0.42

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.42
* Qtrly net interest income $79.2 million versus $77.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer