版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Invesco Mortgage Capital reports Q2 core earnings per share $0.42

Aug 4 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.42

* Qtrly net interest income $79.2 million versus $77.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐