2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine Q1 loss per share $0.17

Aug 4 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $19.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

