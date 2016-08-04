BRIEF-SPX Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 5 SPX Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 revenue $412.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $413.6 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.25
* SPX reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer