版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-SPX Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

Aug 5 SPX Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $412.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $413.6 million

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.25

* SPX reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐