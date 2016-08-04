BRIEF-Nu Skin sees Q3 rev $560-$580 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Second
* Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84
* Nu skin enterprises inc qtrly earnings were negatively impacted $0.13 per share due to foreign currency translation charges recorded in other income/expense.
* Quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 revenue $560 million to $580 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.44 to $2.54
* Year earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90 when excluding a $0.36 per share non-cash japan customs charge taken in q1
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.2 billion to $2.24 billion
* Year earnings per share of $2.44 to $2.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer