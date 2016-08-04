版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 5 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue rose 25.8 percent to $46.4 million

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports strong operating income growth in second quarter 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $185 million to $190 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $195.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐