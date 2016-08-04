BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 5 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue rose 25.8 percent to $46.4 million
* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports strong operating income growth in second quarter 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $185 million to $190 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $195.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer