BRIEF-Arc Logistics Partners Q2 revenue $26.2 mln vs i/b/e/s view $26.6 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 5 Arc Logistics Partners LP
* Q2 revenue $26.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million
* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces second quarter 2016 results
* Throughput activity increased by 98.4 mbpd, or 154%, to 162.5 mbpd during Q2 of 2016 compared to Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $26.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer