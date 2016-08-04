BRIEF-Arc Logistics Partners Q2 revenue $26.2 mln vs i/b/e/s view $26.6 mln

Aug 5 Arc Logistics Partners LP

* Q2 revenue $26.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million

* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces second quarter 2016 results

* Throughput activity increased by 98.4 mbpd, or 154%, to 162.5 mbpd during Q2 of 2016 compared to Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $26.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S