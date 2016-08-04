版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Immersion names Sharon Holt to its board

Aug 4 Immersion Corp

* Immersion names sharon holt to its board of directors Further company coverage:

