BRIEF-Kemper Corp Q2 EPS $0.08

Aug 4 Kemper Corp

* Kemper corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $627.2 million

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage:

