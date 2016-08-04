版本:
BRIEF-Alamo says appointed Tracy Jokinen as new independent director to board

Aug 4 Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo group inc. Announces the appointment of a new board member

* Says addition made in response to anticipated departure of helen cornell from board to end of year

* Says appointment of tracy jokinen as new independent director to board, effective august 4, 2016

* Says with appointment, alamo group has expanded its board from seven to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

