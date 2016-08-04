版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-One Liberty Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

Aug 4 One Liberty Properties Inc

* One liberty properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Q2 FFO per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

