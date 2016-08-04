版本:
BRIEF-Pharmathene Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 4 Pharmathene Inc

* Pharmathene reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q2 revenue $2.1 million versus $1.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

