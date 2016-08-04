版本:
BRIEF-Natera sees FY 2016 revenue $200 million to $220 million

Aug 4 Natera Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Natera reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $52 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $200 million to $220 million

* Natera inc sees 2016 net cash burn to be $75 million to $85 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $214.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

