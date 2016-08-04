BRIEF-Natera sees FY 2016 revenue $200 million to $220 million

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Natera Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natera reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $52 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $200 million to $220 million
* Natera inc sees 2016 net cash burn to be $75 million to $85 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $214.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer