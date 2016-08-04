版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-UMH Properties Q2 core FFO per share $0.18

Aug 4 Umh Properties Inc

* Umh properties, inc. Reports 2nd quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.18

* Qtrly normalized ffo per diluted common share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

