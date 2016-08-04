BRIEF-Bill Barrett says qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6 MMBOE

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill barrett corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* 2016 planned capital expenditure range reduced to $75-$100 million from $90-$135 million
* Expect to be cash flow positive for 2016
* Recognized significant reduction in well costs during h1, allowing us to cut capital expenditure outlook for second time this year
* Raised low end of 2016 production guidance to 5.9-6.2 mmboe despite sale of non-core uinta basin assets
* Bill barrett corp qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6 mmboe
* "we are monitoring industry conditions to determine appropriate time to resume drilling operations"
* Q3 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 1.5-1.6 mmboe
* "we are positioned to be cash flow positive this year even at high-end of our updated capital range"
* At june 30, 2016, principal debt balance was $718.9 million
* Fy 2016 production guidance reflects loss of approximately 0.1 mmboe for second half of year associated with uinta basin asset sale
* "continues to monitor industry conditions to determine appropriate time to resume drilling activities during second half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer