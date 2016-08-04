BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.43

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cytori Therapeutics Inc
* Cytori reports second quarter 2016 business and financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.43
* Reiterated financial guidance for 2016
* Says q2 total revenues of $2.8 million versus $5.8 million for same periods in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer