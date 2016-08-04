版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Evolent Health Q2 adj shr loss $0.12

Aug 4 Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent health announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $56.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

