BRIEF-Global Indemnity qtrly total revenue $121.7 mln vs $145.1 mln

Aug 4 Global Indemnity Plc

* Global indemnity plc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income loss per share - diluted $0.30

* Qtrly gross premiums written $154.3 million versus $166.5 million

* Qtrly total revenue $121.7 million versus $145.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

