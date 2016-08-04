BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Q2 revenue $358.2 million versus $355.2 million

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Advanced Disposal Services Inc
* Advanced disposal announces second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $358.2 million versus $355.2 million
* Net income during q2 increased $8.7 million year-over-year to $0.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer