BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Q2 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd
* Third point re reports second quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Net premiums earned for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $12.7 million, or 10.6%
* Qtrly net premiums earned $133.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer