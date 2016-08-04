版本:
BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 4 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third point re reports second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Net premiums earned for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $12.7 million, or 10.6%

* Qtrly net premiums earned $133.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

