版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Diversicare says Q2 revenue falls 0.5 percent to $95.8 million

Aug 4 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc

* Q2 revenue fell 0.5 percent to $95.8 million

* Diversicare announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐