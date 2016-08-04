版本:
BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q2 EPS $0.52

Aug 4 Ciner Resources LP

* Ciner Resources LP announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Fy outlook of total volume sold, domestic volume sold, international pricing, maintenance, expansion capital expenditures unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

