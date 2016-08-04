BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q2 EPS $0.52

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ciner Resources LP
* Ciner Resources LP announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52
* Fy outlook of total volume sold, domestic volume sold, international pricing, maintenance, expansion capital expenditures unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer