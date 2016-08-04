版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Geospace Technologies Q3 revenue $17.7 million

Aug 4 Geospace Technologies Corp :

* Geospace technologies reports fiscal year 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.89

* Q3 revenue $17.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐